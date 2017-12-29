Kwara Speaker Tasks Nigerians on Charity, Donates Food Items, Cash

DR Ali Ahmad, the Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, has advised Nigerians to imbibe the habit of being their brothers’ keepers, especially toward the under-privileged in the society.

Ahmad gave the advice in Omu-Aran on Thursday in a message during the distribution of some food items and cash donation to no fewer than 100 beneficiaries.

Malam Shuaib Abdulkadir, the Speaker’s Special Assistant on Media, said, “the donation has no ethnic, religion or political undertone whatsoever’’.

He said that the gesture was targeted at bringing succour to widows, destitute and some parents for them to be able to cater for their children’s academic needs.

Ahmad promised that the donation to these categories of Nigerians, especially at the grassroots would be sustained as a way of cushioning the adverse effect of the nation’s economic difficulties.

He urged wealthy individuals and groups to always assist the needy for them to live comfortably.

Ahmad said that only the collective efforts of stakeholders would bring about the desired socio-economic transformation of the citizens.

“It can be anybody living in such conditions.

“Caring for the poor and the under-privileged is an act of humility for they will always exist in every society,’’ the speaker said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution of the largesse was supervised by Prophet Christopher Owolabi, the General Overseer, Christ Apostolic Church, Ori-Oke Irapada, Omu-Aran.

Some bags of rice and undisclosed cash were shared among the beneficiaries who cut across the three wards of the community.

In his remark, Owolabi, described the gesture as unprecedented and timely.

He said that the speaker’s kind gesture was a demonstration of his love and affection for the citizenry, irrespective of ethnic, political and religious affiliation.

“This is one of the important obligations that are expected from those at the helm of the nation’s affairs toward the under-privileged.

“It is our sincere prayer that such gesture will continue to have positive impact on the socio-economic development of the people of the state,’’ he said.

Mrs Abiodun Lawal, a beneficiary, thanked the donor for his foresight and urged other philanthropists to emulate the kind gesture of the speaker.

She said that the donation would go a long way to complement her children’s academic financial obligations.

NAN