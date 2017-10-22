Kwara to Become a Force in Golf Soon- Ahmed

ABDULFATHA AHMED, the Governor of Kwara State has said that the state will be a force to be reckoned with in golf development in the near future as preparations are in top gear for Kwara Open.

The Governor, who played host to the Executive Committee of the Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria (PGAN) in Ilorin, added that the state was ready to promote what he termed “annual golf pilgrimage” to the state capital through restoration of major golf events.

“We are working to ensure that the Kwara Open and other rested events return to the golfing calendar with a view to positioning Kwara as number one in golf development,” he remarked.

He added, “We are aware of the rating of our facility as well as the quality of participants at our tournaments over the years and we have viewed this in line with our quest to develop golf at the youth level, even as we also try to encourage our youths in other sport endeavours.”

Samson Lawal, the Director of PGAN, had earlier commended the state’s role in golf development, while pledging his association’s resolve to partner Kwara State in accelerating the development.

More than 300 golfers participated in the Kwara@50 Golf Tournament in July this year with a record 138 entry from the PGA of Nigeria.

