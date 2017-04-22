Kwara to Host First JAMB Football Competition For Tertiary Institutions

Posted on Apr 19 2017 - 1:58pm by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
155
Tagged as
Related
Gov Ahmed, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Ilorin, Kwara, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed

Gov Ahmed Appoints Two New Special Assistants

Enugu Herdsmen attack, Herdsmen Attack, ,Magistrate N. A. Ndakene Cattle, Cattle rearers, Cattle ranch in Nigeria, Cows, Magistrates in Kwara State

Kwara LG Council to Register Herdsman

kwara State House of Assembly, KWHA Screening of commissioners, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon-Razak-Atunwa, Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly,KWHA Screening, Ali Ahmad, ali ahmad, Hon Ali Ahmad, Dr. Ali Ahmad, Member of the house of Representatives Dr. Ali Ahmad

Lawmakers’ Offices in Kwara Suffers From Rainstorm

N-power, Map of Nigeria, Nigeria Flag, flag of Nigeria, Fereral republic of Nigeria flag, colour of Nigeria flag is Green and white

Beneficiaries of N-Power in Kwara Protest Over Non-Payment of Allowance

Overland Plane crashes in Ilorin, Overland planes, pictures of Overland Plane that crashed in Ilorin, airplane crashes in Nigeria, pictures of Overland Airplanes

Overland Airways Resumes Abuja Flights Schedule

ALL arrangements have been concluded to organize first edition of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) football tournament among tertiary institutions in the country.

The football tournament, organized in support with the Kwara State government, is scheduled to take place in Ilorin in July this year for bonafide students of universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and Innovative Entrepreneur Institutions in the country.

Speaking at a press conference on the programme in Ilorin on Tuesday, the Kwara State commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Mr Bolakale Nuhu, said that it was through useful engagement of youth in sports that attention would be diverted away from crimes and invariably involve them in nation building.

The commissioner, who said that the partnership of the state government and the JAMB was borne out of the need to sustain and build on advantage already achieved in youth games, commended the examination body for approving sum of N25 million for sponsorship of the yearly event.

He also lauded the management of JAMB for believing that the nation could stem the tide of moral and social decadence among youth through sports.

The commissioner for Sports also appealed to other well to do individuals and corporate organizations to emulate JAMB by sponsoring completions in other games as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Also speaking, the director of Sports in Kwara State, Tunde Kazeem, said that 16 teams that emerged as semi finalists in NUGA, NIPOGA, NACEGA and others, comprising of 400 players would participate in the tournament in three venues in Ilorin.

Coach Kazeem, who said that use of mercenaries and professional footballers would be discouraged in the tournament, added that the players would be camped in the University of Ilorin.

Leave A Response