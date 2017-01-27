Kwara to Host Quranic Recitation Competition in February 

ARRANGEMENTS have been concluded by the Centre for Islamic Studies, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto in collaboration with the Kwara State Musabaqah Committee to host the 31st edition of the National Quranic Recitation Competition in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman, Local Organizing Committee of the event, Justice Idris Haroon (rtd), competition will run from Friday 3rd February to Saturday, 11th February 2017 and will feature participants from about 30 states of the federation.

The chairman who is also a former Grand Khadi of the Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal, further stressed that “the opening ceremony for the event has been slated for Friday 3rd February 2017 at the Metropolitan Square along Asa-Dam road.

“The competition proper will be held at the University Auditorium of Al-Hikmah University for male and female while the closing ceremony for the event where laurels will be given to winners of different categories of the competition will be held at the Metropolitan square on Saturday 11th February 2017.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Saad Abubakar III, the Emir of Kano , Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, and the Chairman of Dangote Groups, Alhaji Aliko Dangote are among dignitaries expected at the occasion.”

The LOC Chairman appealed to the people of Kwara State to be hospitable to the parcipating states and be law abiding before, during and after the event for the successful hosting of the competition.