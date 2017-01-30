Kwara to Implement ‘No Certificate, No Promotion’ Rule 

Posted on Jan 30 2017
TEACHERS in Government-owned schools in Kwara State have until the end of February, 2017 to provide the originals of their academic credentials as a condition for writing this year’s promotion examinations.
The State Head of Service (HOS), Hajia Zara Omar, who disclosed this in Ilorin, said that the certificate verification is a follow up to the recently concluded biometric verification by the State Personnel Database Development committee. She said the rule was applied for the 2016 promotion examinations in the state.

Nigria Union of Teachers, NUT, Kwara News, Kwara state News, Latest Kwara News,

Hajia Omar also recalled that Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, had earlier announced that the staff verification will be followed by certificate authentication.
She stressed that the one-month deadline is sufficient for all affected personnel to contact their academic institutions, whether located within or outside the country to secure their credentials.
The HoS warned that statement of results and similar documents will not be accepted as only duly authenticated certificates from academic institutions will be accepted under the exercise.
She, therefore, urged all the workers to immediately start the process of acquiring and providing their original certificates.

