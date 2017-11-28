Kwara to Inaugurate New Local Govt. Councils Tuesday

THE Kwara Government will inaugurate the newly-elected chairmen for the 16 local government councils in the state on Tuesday.

Mr Azeez Oba, Press Secretary in the state Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed would perform the swearing-in ceremony at Government House, Ilorin by 10 a.m.

NAN recalls that the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC) had on Nov. 19 declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winners of the Nov. 18 local government elections in the state.

Dr Uthman Ajidagba, Chairman of the Electoral Commission, announced that APC won 181 ward councilors, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won eight while four councillorship elections were said to be inconclusive.

NAN