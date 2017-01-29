Kwara to Recruit More Workers – Commission

Posted on Jul 18 2016 - 12:09pm
MORE people will be recruited into the Kwara Civil Service as soon as the state finance improves, Mr Salman Ibrahim, Chairman of the state Civil Service Commission has said.

Ibrahim said on Sunday that the commission had already identified vacancies in some ministries but could not recruit because of financial problem facing the state.

“We are working in line with directives from the government. Where there are critical shortages, the government will direct us since we have vacancies in some ministries; we will just work along that line.

“But this is only when the financial situation of the state improves because once there is budget constraints based on critical revenue shortage, it makes it difficult for any organisation to perform.

kwara State Logo, logo of Kwara State, Kwara State Government Logo

“What affects the government affects us, once the budget constraint is there, you can’t say you want to recruit.

“Even where we have vacancies, we can’t go ahead to recruit because of fund constraints that is facing everyone.

“Once the situation improves, we will move to fill the vacancies identified in ministries, but without funds we can do almost nothing,’’ Ibrahim said.

On the achievement of the commission in the first half of 2016, he said it had successfully conducted promotion, adding that promotion letters would soon be released to those who passed.

“We have done well in the first half of the year as far as what is in the budget is concerned and what the statutory responsibility of the commission is all about,’’ Ibrahim said.

  1. Ajibola Rasaq Akanni July 18, 2016 at 10:01 pm - Reply

    I like state government work.

