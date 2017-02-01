Kwara to Stop Payment For Poorly Executed Projects

Posted on Feb 1 2017 - 4:17pm by Eyitayo
THE Kwara Government on Wednesday said it would no longer pay for any road project poorly executed by contractors.

The Commissioner for Works and Transport in the state, Alhaji Aro Yahaya, stated this in Ilorin while inspecting some road projects.

He added that the contractor of projects with quality problems would be duly sanctioned in line with the contractual agreement.

Yahaya assured the residents of government’s readiness to ensure speedy completion of all ongoing projects.

He reminded residents that “Shared Prosperity” programme of the government was for the common good of the people and urged them to support it.

Projects inspected included ongoing Asa-Dam/Egbejila Bridge, Share-Oke-Ode Section 1 and 2 in Ifelodun Local Government Area and Ilala Bridge in Irepodun Local Government Area.

The commissioner was accompanied on the inspection by Mr Yinka Olaoye, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Project Monitoring and Infrastructure and top officials of the Ministry of Works and Transport.

NAN

