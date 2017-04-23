Kwara United Beat Kaduna United, Remain on Course For NPFL Return

Posted on Apr 23 2017
The spirited display by Kaduna United FC was not enough to stop Kwara United FC of Ilorin from beating them 2-0 on Saturday in Ilorin in the on-going Nigeria National League.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Michael Ohanu scored a brace in the Northern Conference Nigeria National League (NNL) match day 6 encounter.

NAN also reports that the match was played at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin.

The game began from end to end with the two teams giving a good account of themselves with the battle mainly in the midfield.

But it was the Harmony Boys which show the most intent to win the duel when Michael Ohanu put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute.

It was Lukman Binuyo who assisted the Kwara United’s leading scorer so far this season with 5 goals.

All Kaduna United’s brave efforts to level up in the first half was mostly truncated by Harmony Boys captain, Akeem Onigbari.

The 2nd half began in favour of Kaduna United which dominated most proceedings when play restarted and had a goal disallowed to the disappointment of the away bench.

Michael Ohanu again went solo in the 88th minute to score his 5th of the season to put the game beyond the visitors.

Ohanu beat two Kaduna United defenders to put the ball under Nurudeen Mudashiru in goal for the Kaduna based team.
Philip Asuquo and Sunday Odudu were nightmare for Kaduna United defenders for most of the 2nd half.

An official of Kaduna United and former Nigeria international, Emmanuel Babayaro, blamed the defeat on the poor performance of the centre referee.

He said though, Kwara United’s two goals were deserved goals but the processes that led to them were wrong.

“How can the league grow with this kind of officiating.

“We had a clean goal disallowed, for what?.

“When we noticed the antics of the referee, we had to play the remaining minutes of the game under protest.

“We brought about five cameras, we will package our case and send to NNL.

“But if NNL fails to do something, we will send the clip on the Internet for everyone to see how poor Nigeria referees are” Babayaro said.

As the time of filing this report, no Kwara United official was on hand to comment on the match.(NAN)

