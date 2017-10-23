Kwara United FC Retains 24 Players

Newly promoted Kwara united FC has retained 24 Of it’s players who played for the team in the Nigeria national league and declared fourteen as surplus to requirement preparatory to the Nigeria professional football league.

Leading the pack of the retained players is the highest goal scorer in the Nigeria national league Michael ohanu.others who scaled the hurdles include, Eze Chidi Ebere, Chukwuemeka Godwin, Onigbari Akeem, Oseni Kazeem, Alebiosu Segun, Magaji Issa, Afeez Yusuf, Bitrus Dada, Eyimofe Joseph, Usman Jonah, Alfred Stephen, Oriaku Cyril, Abdullahi mohamondu, Binuyo Lookman, Onyegbula Francis, Odudu Sunday, Ayalogu Ifeanyi, Anthony Wilson, Aminu Awalu, Kelechi Mbonu, Solomon Owello,Isiaka Kabir,and Ajunwa Felix.

On the surplus to requirement list are Orire Lukman, Yusuf Muyideen, Morounfade Adebayo , Abdullahi Ayo, Onyeudo Bishop, FunshoAlamayo, Mohammed Farouk, Asuquo Philip, Abubakar Yusuf , Husseini Faruk, Fripong Daniel, Ahmed Jimoh, Baki Hakeem, Sulyman Sola,while Charles Chinedu travelled abroad for greener pasture, and one of the player is late, Saka Abdul Azeez.

The President of the club Sir Prince Oladimeji Ladi Thompson urged the retained players to justify the confidence reposed on them by not only sustaining the ideals and philosophy of Kwara united FC but also to always put in their best. Meanwhile the team is expected to resume back for training on Friday 27 October 2017,to begin preparation for 2018/2019 Nigeria professional football league season