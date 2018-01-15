Kwara United Lose at Home During NPFL Opening

NIGER Tornadoes Football Club of Minna on Sunday scored in each half to beat hosts Kwara United FC 2-0 in their opening game of 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NPFL Match Day 1 encounter was played at the Kwara Stadium Complex in Ilorin.

The visitors showed more intent to carry the day as they missed too many glaring goal scoring opportunities in the early stages of the game.

Tornadoes’ dominance paid off in the 12th minute when Erick Frimpong connected a well-taken free kick to head past Jonah Usman in goal for Kwara United.

The visitors would have been ahead by no fewer than three goals in the first half, but they were always wasting their goal scoring chances.

Kelechi Mbonu would have drawn Kwara United level in the 45th minute, but goalkeeper Mustapha Aliko parried his effort against the bar for a corner kick.

Niger Tornadoes resumed the second half from where they left off in the first half and it took them only six minutes to double the lead.

Segun Alebiosu, who was with Kwara United in the Nigeria National League (NNL) last season, assisted Ibrahim Babawo for the second goal.

The Harmony Boys’ defenceline looked suspect for most duration of the game as they always looked jittery while defending.

Speaking after the game, Kwara United’s coach John Obuh said his players were poor on the day and were playing to the gallery.

“We were tactically indiscipline today. We were not purposeful and we were trying to satisfy the gallery.

“There were no movements without coverages and I told them this during the half time team talk, but the tactical indiscipline in us today got us punished,” Obuh said.

His Niger Tornadoes counterpart, Erasmus Onu, said he was working to put things together in the team because he was new to the boys.

“I will say we were lucky today, because this is a team in the making.

“I met a lot of players in the team and I am still studying them. These are the ones I am able to make do with before this match,’’ Onu said.

Niger Tornadoes’ defender Sunday Akinmoladun, while speaking with newsmen after the game, said their plan was to pick a point in Ilorin, but they were grateful to God for the victory.

He said his side was one of the best in the league and they are good enough to beat every side in the competition.

NAN reports that Kwara United will now travel to Lagos for their Match Day 2 fixture against MFM FC of Lagos at the Agege Stadium.