Kwara Utd Fire 14 Players

KWARA United have fired 14 players while retaining 24 ahead of the upcoming season.

The Ilorin side gained promotion from the National League to the Nigerian top flight at the end of last season.

Spokesman for the side Abdulwaheed Bibire said the players who were sacked were surplus to requirements.

Bibire said Michael Ohanu, Eze Ebere, Chukwuemeka Godwin, Onigbari Akeem, Oseni Kazeem, Alebiosu Segun, Magaji Issa, Afeez Yusuf, Bitrus Dada, Eyimofe Joseph, Usman Jonah, Alfred Stephen and Oriaku Cyril are among the players retained by the club.

The players fired are Orire Lukman, Yusuf Muyideen, Morounfade Adebayo, Abdullahi Ayo, Onyeudo Bishop, Funsho Alamayo, Mohammed Farouk, Asuquo Philip, Abubakar Yusuf, Husseini Faruk, Fripong Daniel, Ahmed Jimoh, Baki Hakeem and Sulyman Sola.

The President of the club, Mr. Oladimeji Thompson, according to the statement, urged the players who were retained to justify the confidence reposed in them by not only sustaining the ideals and philosophy of Kwara United but also to always put in their best.