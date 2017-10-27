Kwara Utd Players Refuse to Resume Training

Posted on Oct 27 2017 - 10:37am by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
23
Related
CP, Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Police, The Nigeria Police Force, The Police Force in Nigeria, The Nigeria Police, Kwara News, Kwara State News, Latest Kwara News

Nov LG Polls: Kwara Police Talk Tough

NYSC-Members, Nigeria Youth Service Corp, NYSC, Kwara NYSC

Kwara NYSC Gets New State Coordinator

9mobile, 9Mobile, Etisalat, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Kwara, Kwara State,

Airtel Expresses Interest in Acquiring 9Mobile

Naira, The Nigerian Currency, Naira vs Dollars, Foreign Exchange, The Nigerian Foreign Exchange, Nigerian Foreign reserve, Foreign Exchange Policy

FAAC: States Will Not Borrow to Fund Allocation Gaps

Kwara State Government, Kwara State Government Logo, Kwara State, ilorin, kwsg, governor Ahmed, latest news in ilorin, latest news in kwara, schools' resumption, ebola outbreak, education in kwara, september 22, date of resumption, government of kwara state, logo of kwsg, Kwara State Government Logo

Lawyer Urges FG, States to Prioritise Civil Servants Welfare

NONE of the players of newly promoted Kwara United have resumed for training ahead of the 2018/ 2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season, SportingLife reports.
Sources close to the Ilorin-based outfit informed SportingLife that the players failure to resume training was due to the inability of the management board to fulfilled their promises to the players at the end of last season.
“The players entitlement include outstanding match bonuses and sign on fee.
Considering the fact that the league is by the corner, this development may affects the preparation of the club.
“In fact most of the premiership clubs have started preparation except Kwara United.
“What makes it difficult for the club is the fact that they just got promoted to the elite division and if they don’t want to return to where they are coming from something urgent needs to be done as fast as possible,” the source who did not want his name in print said.
When contacted, Media Officer of the club, Wahab Bibire said the management is on top of the situation.

Leave A Response