Kwara Vaccinates 197,269 Children Against Measles

ABOUT 197,269 children have been vaccinated against measles in the first phase of the programme in Kwara State.

The first phase which began early this month, covers eight local government areas, according to state officials.

The beneficiary council areas are Asa, Baruten, Edu, Ekiti, Isin, Oyun, Ilorin West and Ifelodun, while the Second Phase will cover Ilorin South, Kaima, Patigi, Oke-Ero, Irepodun, Offa Ilorin East and Moro.

A total of 404,703 children are targeted for the entire programme, as state officials promised to ensure complete coverage of the captured areas.

While flagging off the campaign Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed had warned that on no account should parents deprive their children a secure future and a healthy life on the basis of cultural and religious beliefs.

According to him the state government had put in place strategies to reduce the burden of measles and placed a high premium on Primary Health Care and Routine Immunisation.

“The government has supported Primary Health Care activities by paying the counterpart fund for this Measles Vaccination Campaign and the biannual Maternal, New-born Child Health (MNCH) Week which is aimed at delivering high impact interventions to mothers and children”, he said.

Ahmed also assured Kwarans that the forthcoming State Health Insurance Scheme would also ensure that quality and affordable health care services, including immunization, are accessible to all citizens of the State regardless of their economic status.