Kwara Youths Urged to Maximise KWSG’s MSME Credits

THE Group Managing Director, Harmony Holdings Limited, Mr. Tope Daramola yesterday urged youths in the state to take advantage of the state’s N2bilion loan portfolio available for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) by accessing the funds to create self employment.

He said realities of the current time required that youth embrace entrepreneurship by “locating where there are existing opportunities and tap into them” to make their lives better.

Daramola who spoke at the inauguration of newly elected executives of Adewole Estate Vanguard said that the youths more than ever before need to be aggressive at job creation”.

He said that the peaceful process through which the executives emerged was an indication that hope is not lost about youth of Nigeria. That means if we put our minds together, we can do it, honestly ,we can do it”.

The Harmony Holding boss commended the out gone executives led by Mr. Ayodeji Salihu Yusuf and promised to give the new executives same support enjoined by their predecessor.

The out gone president, said the vanguard had since 1999 when he assumed leadership brought about positive transformation and progress in the lives of the youth in the estate through the supports of Daramola, the Chief of Staff, Government House ,Ilorin, Alhaji Abdulwhab Babbatunde and Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Empowerment, Alhaji Saka Babatunde.

The newly inaugurated president, Papa Malik in his acceptance speech said the new executives would embark on a visit to the International Vocational C entre Ajse- Ipo as a step towards exploring the opportunities available for youths in the state.

Other members of the newly inaugurated executives are Alhaji Abdulateef Musa Vice President, Idris Gana ( General Secretary), Idris Sodiq (Financial Secretary) ,Muritala Musa(Treasurer), Toyosi Saham (Welfare Officer) ,Ahmed Baba (PRO 1),Abdulrasheed Abubakar (PRO 11) and Abdulrasaq Ibrahim as Chief Whip.