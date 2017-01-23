Kwara’s IGR Collection Hits N17.4bn

Posted on Jan 20 2017 - 3:38pm by Eyitayo
THE Executive Director, Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, Dr. Muritala Awodun, on Thursday disclosed that the agency collected N17.4bn as Internally Generated Revenue in 2016.

He stated that this was a significant improvement from the N7.2bn generated in 2015.

KWIRS Roundtable with HNIs and Corporate Organisation, Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, Gov Ahmed, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Ilorin, Kwara, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed

Awodun spoke in Ilorin, the state capital, during a meeting between the KWIRS and government officials as well as the business community.

According to him, the feat recorded by the service justified the establishment of the agency by the Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed administration.

Awodun said, “The revenue is just the base. There are so many things that are tied to revenue generation and the corporate community is very significant if it must happen.

They are very significant even to the revenue we are talking about.”But other things that must happen for revenue to grow revolves around enterprise creation and sustainability of the created enterprises.”

Source

