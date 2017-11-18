KWASU Lecturer Allegedly Commits Suicide

A lecturer at the Department of Crop Production, College of Agriculture, Kwara State University, Malete, Dr. Solomon Osunlola, has allegedly committed suicide, close sources said yesterday.

The sources said the registrar of KWASU had written to inform him of his conversion to a contract staff from full time appointment.

They stated that Osunlola was subsequently depressed and started misbehaving while one of his friends offered to assist him with a job at Landmark University but he did not submit his credentials to the friend.

Other sources said after the conversion of appointment to a contract staff, a friend took him to a cleric after noticing that he was depressed. The cleric was said to have counseled him while his friend followed him to his family in Ibadan.

The family members who couldn’t see him in the morning forced his room door open and realized that he had committed suicide.

The Director, Public Relations, KWASU, Dr. Isiaka Aliagan confirmed Osunlola’s death.

He said, “The Management of KWASU, Malete, would like to clarify that the late Dr. Oluremi Solomon Osunlola, was a Lecturer 1 in the Department of Crop Production, College of Agriculture.

“He joined the services of the Institution on a full-time appointment in 2010. However, during staff verification, it was discovered that the late Osunlola had already retired from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Kwara Office, before taking up a full-time appointment with KWASU.

“Despite the fact that the deceased violated the rule of his engagement, the university, in August, 2017, converted his appointment to contract on compassionate grounds. This is all we can say about the late Osunlola.”

