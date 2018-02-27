KWASU Unveils Doctorate Degree in Advanced Military Studies

Kwara state university (KWASU), Malete, has unveiled doctoral degree programme in advanced military studies (IAMS) to prepare students for intellectual solution to war, crime and conflicts in African nations.

Speaking at the launch of the IAMS in Malete at the weekend, the director of the institute and former head of political, policy and planning for the consolidation of democratic governance of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL), Dr Ademola Araoye, and Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, linked security tensions in parts of Nigeria to neglect of military intellectualism.

Professor Na’Allah, who said that crime could be eliminated in the society through intellectualism and not by merely buying more guns, added that “We have neglected high level of intellectualism and critical thinking in the elimination of crimes in the society.

Nigeria should develop enough intellectual power to resolve security challenges in Nigeria”.

The vice chancellor also raised the alarm that poverty is a threat to world peace, saying that no amount of money expended to stamp out poverty is misplaced.

“Militarism and military tradition are not new to us as Africans. However, we inherited a postcolonial institute from the British Government and embraced different experiences.

Unfortunately, it has become outdated in the 21st century, thus making Nigeria not to catch up militarily.

“We look to mobilize the entire African continent to begin to rethink and develop things of our own. Something that is local but global, something that is Africa but also universal. This not a technical military school, but an academic, intellectual and interdisciplinary institute”, he said.