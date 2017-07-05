KWSG Announces Composition of Judicial Commission of Enquiry into Iloffa/Odo-Owa Clashes 

THE Kwara State Governor, Alhaji (Dr.) Abdulfatah Ahmed, has approved the composition of a Judicial Commission of Enquiry into Iloffa/Odo-Owa communal clashes.

According to a statement released in Ilorin, the state capital today and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Sola Gold, the Commission is composed as follows:

i. Hon. Justice Sulyman Durosinlorun Kawu,

Chief Judge, Kwara State – Chairman

ii. HRH, Alhaji (Dr.) Ndanusa Haliru Yahaya, Emir of Shonga – Member

iii. Mrs. Funsho Dada Lawal, Solicitor-General/Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice – Member

iv. Barr. Taiye Oniyide, Professional Arbitrator, Bayo Ojo & Co. – Member

v. Representative of Commissioner of Police – Member

vi. Representative of Director, Dept. Of State Security Services (SSS) – Member

vii. Elder David A. Adesina, mni, Permanent Secretary, Political, Cabinet & Special Services, Governor’s Office. – Secretary

Alhaji Gold listed the judicial commission’s terms of reference as follows:

a) Investigate and ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the violent communal clashes between Iloffa and Odo-Owa;

b) Ascertain the extent of loss and damage to lives and properties following the eruption of the communal clashes;

c) Determine the conduct of any person(s), group of persons or associations that in any way contributed to violent clashes;

d) Investigate and identify persons or group of persons other than security personnel who possessed and employed the use of firearms during the civil disturbances with recommendation of appropriate sanctions for such destructive actions;

e) Identify any external/extraneous factors/involvement on the two sides during the violent clashes;

f) Determine the level of involvement or roles of traditional rulers of both communities in the violent communal clashes;

g) Make appropriate recommendations including sanctions if need be, to prevent the re-occurrence of incidence of this nature

h) Any other issues or recommendations that will ensure lasting and peaceful co-existence between the two communities.

The Judicial commission will be inaugurated by the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji (Dr.) Abdulfatah Ahmed, on Wednesday, 5th of July, 2017 at the Council Chambers, Government House, Ilorin by 12.00 noon