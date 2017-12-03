KWSG Commits to HIV-Free State by 2030

Kwara state government has restated its commitment to make the state HIV-free by 2030.

According to the The Nigerian Tribune, the commissioner for Health, Sulaiman Alege, while interacting with journalists on World AIDS day in Ilorin on Thursday, said that a sum of N34 million had been released in the second quarter of the year for procurement of medical materials like HIV/AIDS test kits and consumables.

The commissioner, who said that the materials were meant for use of pregnant mothers as well as other members of the society, added that they had since been distributed among health facilities in the state.

He also said that activities aimed at achieving the goal included inauguration of HIV/AIDS awareness committee, in collaboration with ministries of Health and Education, to prevent the spread and sensitize youths on the scourge.

Mr. Alege said that sensitization programme would also be extended to secondary and primary schools in the state, adding that the committee planned to partner with the state House of Assembly on promulgation of law to discourage discrimination against People Living With HIV/AIDS (PLWHA).

Also speaking, the secretary of the state Action Committee on AIDS (KWASACA), Dr. Seleem Alabi, called for partnership and collaboration with management of Radio and Television stations with the agency to provide assistance on awareness campaign due to paucity of funds.

Dr. Alabi, who said that the country was long overdue for another prevalence rating, added that the state still relied on 2.3 per cent prevalence rating of 2014.

He said that the prevalence rating of HIV/AIDS is capital intensive, adding that no state could finance it all alone, except with collaboration with federal agencies.