KWSG Earmarks N200M For Rural Roads in 2018

THE Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of kwara state said it earmarked N200 million as counterpart fund in the 2018 budget for the construction of over 300 kilometres of rural roads across the state.

Ahmed said this in Esie, Irepodun Local Government Area, at the 30th coronation celebration of the Elesie of Esie, Oba Yakubu Egunjobi II.

The governor said the counterpart fund would enable government access N1.83 billion from the World Bank to build more roads in rural communities.

Ahmed, who was represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr Goke Bamidele, said his government would accord priority to rural road projects next year.

“Permit me to use this medium to reiterate my administration’s commitment to the people of Kwara, including those living in rural communities.

“In line with our commitment to rural development, the state government will place more attention on the construction of rural roads in the coming year,’’ he said.

Ahmed, however, urged the traditional institution in the state to assist the government in the maintenance and sustenance of peace and harmony in rural areas.

He also said that the administration would give priority to the welfare of monarchs in order to ensure enduring peace in local communities.

The monarch in his remarks expressed urged his subjects to promote peaceful co-existence and support a developmental agenda that would propel the community to greater heights.

The highlight of the occasion was the conferment of a chieftaincy title on the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture and Rural Water Support Services, Chief Anu Ibiwoye, and his wife, Funmi.

