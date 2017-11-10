KWSG Injects N2Billion Into SME

THE Kwara state government has injected about N2billion into small and medium scale enterprises and micro credit schemes.

According to the report by This Day, the Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed disclosed this on THursday at the 24th convocation of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

Ahmed said the gesture was to promote entrepreneurship and agriculture in the state.

Represented by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr. Amina Ahmed, the governor added:

“Let me at this point state that it is important that more institutions begin to include entrepreneurship courses in their curriculum so that at the end their studies, new graduates will have the confidence to start up their own businesses and be employers of labour and not job seekers

” I am glad that the Kwara state Polytechnic is keeping up with the times as the institution has made entrepreneurship studies mandatory.

I am certain this will go a long in preparing students of the polytechnic for the future.”

Earlier, the Rector of the polytechnic, Alhaji Mas’ud Elelu denied an alleged increment in the school fees being charged by the institution.

Elelu explained: “Most times students displayed immaturity and impatience in their approach to issues; a recent instance is the immaturity displayed by some miscreants, who are never students of our institution, on the false allegation of school fees increase.”

Making case for technical education, the rector emphasised that: “It is pertinent to stress at this juncture, that in this 21st century; no nation can have a strong economy and experience sustainable development without a skilled workforce.

Nigeria needs to revitalise and galvanise its technical schools.”

He said: “We therefore call on the federal and state governments to review their policy on technical education by breathing more life to technical schools.

Individuals who have the technical hands-on are more needed now to provide the necessary “basic raw materials” for positive engagement of polytechnics products.

“The technical colleges can easily plug into the polytechnic system than their counterparts from secondary or grammar schools.

If our dream to invent, innovate, fabricate tools and equipment which would ease our operations is to be realised therefore, we need more of technical colleges now than ever before.

“On our part, we shall network with local masons, artisans, craftsmen, printers, painters, motor mechanics, builders, fashion designers, shoemakers/cobblers, GSM phone repairers, wrist watch makers, welders, vulcanizers, soap makers, cosmetologists, et cetera in order to tap from their possessed skills and also feed them with the required knowledge in their domains, improve on their attitude so that they canexcel, attract, sustain patronage and ultimately contribute meaningfully to the national economy.

“The world is treading the skills highway for obvious reasons-generate wealth and create job opportunities. Skills competition has become an annual event which Nigeria has to key into.”