KWSG Moves to Strengthen Peace Between Herdsmen And Farmers

THE Kwara State government has directed the State Police Command to ensure compliance with the compensation mechanism earlier put in place by the State Security Council as an instrument to maintain peace between farmers and herdsmen.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed on Media and Communications, Dr Muyideen Akorede, the directive was issued by the Security Council at its meeting on Wednesday in Ilorin.

The statement said that the council, which was chaired by Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, also directed community leaders to avoid inviting herdsmen or other individuals into their communities without the knowledge of the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Traditional Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

Additionally, the statement noted that the council received and took note of reports of cultism and other related activities in the State, and restated its call on landlords to properly scrutinize their prospective tenants before accommodating them.

Residents were also urged to be security conscious and report any suspicious activities or movement to the appropriate authorities.

The state government also called on the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to intensify their campaign against the abuse of prescription of drugs and other illicit drugs in the State.

The statement further added that the Council was briefed and took note of the developments in the fight against insurgency in the North-East and urged security agencies to increase surveillance and advised citizens to remain vigilant to prevent infiltration of the State by undesirable elements.

Meanwhile, the statement noted that the council took note of what it considered the ongoing violations of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Code on political news and programmes as well as suspected hate speech on radio and television stations.

It, therefore, called on the broadcasting stations and individuals involved in such infractions to avoid actions capable of fanning the ember of disunity and causing breach of public peace and order in the State.

The council also directed security agencies and other relevant government bodies to draw the attention of the affected media houses to these infractions of the law and the consequences of continued violations of extant laws.

Beside Governor Ahmed, the security council meeting also had in attendance the deputy governor, Elder Peter Kisira,Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, State Attorney-General, Barr. Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN, Chief of Staff, Government, Alhaji Yusuf Baba Wahab, and heads of security agencies in the state.