KWSG Not Aware of Alleged Worker’s Death

The Kwara State Government says it is unaware of any worker’s alleged death or suicide on account of unpaid salaries.

The state government made the clarification while reacting to an online media report, which attributed the alleged death of a Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) worker to the failure of the state government to pay his salaries.

While maintaining that state civil servants have been fully paid up to date, the government pointed out that only local government workers are owed varying degrees of arrears by their councils and not by the state government.

In a series of tweets on Friday, via @kwaragovt, the government described the report as fake as it has not been made aware of any worker’s alleged death by family, police or labour unions.

The government also clarified that it is not responsible for UBEC workers and that staff of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) are paid through federal allocations to local government councils.

It further noted that while any death is sad and tragic, it is illogical and mischievous to make such claims without proof or to believe such without any clear evidence other than the words of an opposition social media group that has no link to the workers but is closely allied to opposition elements in the state.