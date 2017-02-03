KWSG Releases N100m For Payment of LG Ex-political Office Holders

THE Kwara State Government has released the sum of N100million to Local Government councils in the State for the immediate payment of salary arrears and allowances of former political office holders in local governments across the State.

The State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Alhaji Tambiri Muhammed made this known at a meeting with the 16 Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) Chairmen and officials of the State Ministry of Finance.

Alhaji Mohammed emphasized that this is in keeping with Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed’s earlier directive that the funds be released to offset the unpaid salaries and allowances of the ex-political office holders.

The Commissioner, therefore, directed the TIC chairmen to use the funds only for payment of salary and allowances of the LGs’ ex-political office holders. He urged the affected former office holders to exercise patience, assuring that they will soon begin to receive payment.

Speaking on behalf the chairmen, the ALGON Chairman, Alhaji Isiaka Danmairomu thanked Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed for the timely release of the funds, and disclosed that necessary arrangements had been put in place to ensure the money is released to the beneficiaries as soon as possible.