KWSG Tells NBC to Check Divisive Political Radio Programs in Kwara

THE Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has raised alarm over the increasing dangers posed by uncensored political programmes on radio stations in the State.

He said that while constructive criticism is a hallmark of robust democracy, it provides no excuse for individuals or groups to employ deliberate falsehood, misinformation or disinformation to incite hatred and promote divisive sentiments.

Governor Ahmed said this at the launching of the Kwara State Digital Switch-on in Ilorin on Wednesday. He was represented at the occasion by the State Communication for Information and Communication, Alhaji Mahmud Ajeigbe.

He said, “Certainly, there is something wrong when political radio programs openly call for the kidnap of highly placed political leaders in the state in the name of opposition’.

The governor observed that the trend, if not urgently nipped in the bud, poses a serious challenge to the welfare, security and peace of the State.

“If this disturbing trend is not nipped in the bud, and urgently too, it poses a serious challenge to welfare, security and peace of our state and threatens the harmony for which we are renowned.”

Governor Ahmed clarified that his concern is neither political nor driven by a quest muzzle dissent, but to ensure maintenance of peace, unity, public order and sanity.

He, therefore called on, “the National Broadcasting Commission to urgently intervene and nip this problem in the bud before it gets out of hand.”

The Governor also commended the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and NBC DG, Mallam Modibo Kawu for their commitment in ensuring Nigeria joins the world in switching over to digital broadcasting despite the delays and bottlenecks encountered along the line.