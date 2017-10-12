KWSG to Set up Agency to Manage Health Scheme

THE Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has expressed his administrations readiness to set up an agency to manage the State health insurance scheme.

The governor made this known when he received Prof. Khama Rogo, Lead Health Specialist and Head of the World Bank Group’s Health in Africa Initiative and his team at the government house in Ilorin on Monday.

While expressing delight that the health insurance law has been passed, Alhaji Ahmed said a strong agency will be setup with adequate personnel provide strong healthcare service delivery and drive health sector funding away from supply end financing.

Alhaji Ahmed assured that government will not only put a strong agency in place but one that will outlive the administration and be sustainably used to develop healthcare services in the State beyond current levels.

He added that the insurance scheme will bring about the right funding into the health sector and not necessarily dependent on the traditional funding window of government businesses.

Governor Ahmed further disclosed that the State government has recognized areas that require infrastructure upscale and has moved to improve on them for a more robust healthcare service delivery.

