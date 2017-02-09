Landmark Varsity Launches ‘Stop Bush Burning’ Campaign

THE Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara State has  embarked on an anti-bush burning campaign to stem losses arising from such fires in the country.

The university’s vice chancellor, Prof. Aize Obayan disclosed this during the inauguration of the anti-bush burning campaign organised by the institution in Omu-Aran, Irepodun local government area of the state.

The campaign, tagged “Stop Bush Burning Campaign’’, was organised as part of activities marking the 59th birthday of Pastor (Mrs) Faith,  wife of the institution’s Chancellor, Bishop David Oyedepo .

The campaign was jointly organised by Landmark University Community Development Impact Initiative (LMUCDII), College of Agricultural Sciences, Landmark’s Physical Planning Department and Omu-Aran Fire Service Outstation.

The campaign, which involved distribution of hand bills to educate the people on the dangers inherent  in bush burning, also took the team to Eleyin and Ipetu-Igbomina communities.

A free medical outreach was also organised simultaneously by the institution’s medical centre at Oke-Igbala Leprosy Hospital, Oke-Igbala, a suburb of Omu-Aran .

