Lanre Ferinyaro to Join Newly Promoted ABS FC

Posted on Jan 5 2017
LANRE Ferinyaro has agreed to play for ABS FC in the 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The right-back was in action for the Saraki Boys during the 2016 Nigeria National League (NNL) Super Four and reportedly impressed the coaching staff to earn a contract.

ABS FC, Kwara United FC Kwara United Football Club, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, ABS, Afonja Warriors

“Ferinyaro will play for us next season,” a top official of ABS FC told Goal.

“The technical crew led by Henry Makinwa saw some good qualities in his game. He put up decent shifts during the NNL Super Four and our friendly matches.

“He is not new to the terrain and should be a quality addition to our young squad. I wish him the best.”

The deal will be sealed during the team’s close door camping in Lokoja, Goal has been informed.

Ferinyaro started out in the Kwara United youth set up before his promotion to the main team. He had a brief spell at Abia Warriors last season.

ABS meet Akwa United in the week one of the NPFL on Sunday 15th January, 2017.

