Late Saidu Isa Was a Detribalized Leader- Baraje

A chieftain of the All Progressives Party (APC ), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje CON, has described the Late Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Saidu Isa as a detribalized and knowledgable Nigerian that the nation would miss dearly.

Alhaji Baraje made these remarks while reacting to the demise of the late minister who he also described as a humble personality , community leader and devout Muslim who was loved by his people.

He regretted that Kwara State and the entire nation had lost a technocrat per excellence, very valuable, honorable and great man.

According to him , Late Alhaji Saadu Isa, the Walin Lafiagi and Chairman Governing Council, Kwara State University , (KWASU) Malete was an unassuming personality and a reservoir of civil service knowledge ,

human resource management and general administration.

Alhaji Baraje added that the deceased was one of the last set of Nigerians trained by the colonialist and well groomed who thereafter used his wealth of knowledge to better the civil service in the state.

The APC chieftain said the deceased was nominated into the federal portfolio as Minister of State due to his high sense of knowledge after rising to the position of the Clerk of the State House of Assembly and later as Secretary to the state government .

Alhaji Baraje described the deceased as a man worthy of emulation and prayed God to grant him Aljanah Firdous and expressed his condolences to the Emir of Lafiagi, Alhaji Sa’adu KAWU Haliru, the entire people of Lafiagi, people and government of Kwara State.