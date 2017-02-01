Lawmaker Empowers 50 Widows in Kwara

MRS. Victoria Afolayan representing Oke-Ero constituency at the Kwara House of Assembly, has donated N5,000 each to 50 widows in her constituency, to enable them to engage in petty trading.

The ceremony took place at ldofin-lgbana, the country home of the legislator in Oke-Ero Local Government area of the state.

The lawmaker said that she embarked on the empowerment programme in memory of her late husband, Mr Moses Afolayan, who was a member of the House until his death a year ago.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 50 beneficiaries were drawn from 10 wards in the Oke-Ero constituency.

The lawmaker said that widows needed assistance from well-meaning Nigerians in order to carry out with the responsibilities left behind by their bread winners.

She charged the beneficiaries to see the empowerment as a widow’s mite from someone who understood their plight and promised to make it an annual event.

Mr Emmanuel Abodunrin, another lawmaker representing Isin constituency in the House, thanked the donor and extolled the virtues of the late Moses Afolayan.

He described him as a gentleman and a dedicated servant, who was always concerned about the welfare of his constituency.

He added that the late lawmaker was a pillar of his community, who touched the lives of both the old and the young during his life time.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Olanrewaju Petu, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture and charged others to emulate her kindness in their respective constituencies.

