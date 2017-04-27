Lawmaker Gives Free Medicare to 500 Rural Dwellers

MR. Zakari Mohammed, a member representing Baruten/Kaiama Federal Constituency of Kwara, have bankrolled a free medical care for more than 500 residents of border communities in the state.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Gure, that the exercise was his own way of giving back to the society.

He noted that most people in the area were agrarians that needed routine medical check-up and promised to extend the exercise to other area in his constituency to encourage healthy living.

NAN reports that the medical exercise was conducted at Gure, Baruten Local Council of the State.

The beneficiaries were tested and treated of malaria parasite, blood pressure and HIV/AIDS among others.

Mr Ahmed Sulaiman, HIV/AIDS Control Manager in the area, told NAN that residents of the area took advantage of the exercise to test their health status.

He commended Mohammed for organising the exercise annually, adding that only one of the beneficiaries tested positive to the HIV virus.

“This exercise is for test, diagnosis, prescription and dispensary of available drugs, where we have a case we cannot handle, we make referral,” he said.

He, however, identified malaria, backache and ulcer as common ailments among residents of the area.