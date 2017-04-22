Lawmakers’ Offices in Kwara Suffers From Rainstorm

Posted on Apr 20 2017 - 11:14pm by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
175
Tagged as
Related
Gov Ahmed, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Ilorin, Kwara, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed

Gov Ahmed Appoints Two New Special Assistants

Enugu Herdsmen attack, Herdsmen Attack, ,Magistrate N. A. Ndakene Cattle, Cattle rearers, Cattle ranch in Nigeria, Cows, Magistrates in Kwara State

Kwara LG Council to Register Herdsman

N-power, Map of Nigeria, Nigeria Flag, flag of Nigeria, Fereral republic of Nigeria flag, colour of Nigeria flag is Green and white

Beneficiaries of N-Power in Kwara Protest Over Non-Payment of Allowance

Overland Plane crashes in Ilorin, Overland planes, pictures of Overland Plane that crashed in Ilorin, airplane crashes in Nigeria, pictures of Overland Airplanes

Overland Airways Resumes Abuja Flights Schedule

Prof Abdulganiyu Ambali,University of Ilorin, PROFESSOR Abdulganiyu Ambali,unilorin VC, VC ofuniversity of ilorin

UNILORIN to Mass Produce Automobile Speed Limiting Device

THE offices of the speaker and some members of the Kwara State House of Assembly were partially damaged by a downpour that happened late on Wednesday.

The clerk of the house, Alhaji Mohammed Katsina, who announced this on Thursday to newsmen, said that the rainstorm also damaged the assembly’s chambers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was a downpour accompanied with storms which lasted over three hours in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Katsina described the incident as unfortunate during the news conference within the assembly complex.

He said some sections of the assembly’s main chamber were mostly affected by the rainstorm.

Katsina appealed to the state government to come to the assistance of the House in carrying out the repairs caused by the rainstorm.

NAN reports that the Aluminum glasses and frames that were used to decorate the windows and doors of the main chamber were damaged beyond repair.

Newsmen also saw some plasma television sets and other office equipment affected by the downpour displayed in the sun within the complex.

(NAN)

Leave A Response