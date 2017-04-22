Lawmakers’ Offices in Kwara Suffers From Rainstorm

THE offices of the speaker and some members of the Kwara State House of Assembly were partially damaged by a downpour that happened late on Wednesday.

The clerk of the house, Alhaji Mohammed Katsina, who announced this on Thursday to newsmen, said that the rainstorm also damaged the assembly’s chambers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was a downpour accompanied with storms which lasted over three hours in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Katsina described the incident as unfortunate during the news conference within the assembly complex.

He said some sections of the assembly’s main chamber were mostly affected by the rainstorm.

Katsina appealed to the state government to come to the assistance of the House in carrying out the repairs caused by the rainstorm.

NAN reports that the Aluminum glasses and frames that were used to decorate the windows and doors of the main chamber were damaged beyond repair.

Newsmen also saw some plasma television sets and other office equipment affected by the downpour displayed in the sun within the complex.

