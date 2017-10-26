Lawyer Urges FG, States to Prioritise Civil Servants Welfare

AN Ilorin-based legal practitioner, Mr Toyin Abayomi, has called on the Federal Governments( FG ) and State to prioritise issues that affect the welfare of the civil servants across the country.

Abayomi, in an interview in Ilorin, said that government must do more to improve the conditions of civil servants in the country in fulfillment of its change agenda.

He lamented the situation where Nigeria’s leaders both military and elected were fond of maltreating civil servants by denying them their meagre entitlements as and when due.

”Civil servants in the country have been relegated to a position of slaves at work year-in, year-out and at the end of the month and their working career, they go home with nothing.

“Rather than consider their welfare, State Governors travel abroad at their expense for tourism with available resources which they spend on some grandiose and bogus ideas like erecting statues while owing workers salaries.

“The civil servants and their children go through hard time as they have school fees, house rent and other pressing needs to settle. Where do you want them to get money from?” he asked.

He said that civil servants needed to be carried along in the provisions by the government in the much touted dividends of democracy as they were sacrificing everything to make the country get better.

He appealed to the Federal Government ( FG ) and State at all levels to stop denying civil servants their entitlements and to make provisions to carry them along.

“Let them feel and taste the dividends of democracy, enough of the maltreatment, they are sacrificing everything to make the country grow so they deserve better welfare,” he said.

According to him, it is time for the government at all levels and policy makers to prioritise civil servants welfare by settling all arrears and entitlements owed them.