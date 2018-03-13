Lent: Politician Urges Nigerians to Pray For Peace, Stability

A political stalwart in Kwara State, Hon. Raheem Ajulo-Opin Olawuyi, has urged Nigerians to reflect on the significant of the Lenten season and intensify prayers for national peace and stability.

Olawuyi, a former Kwara House of Assembly aspirant made the call while addressing members of his

All Progressive Congress party (APC), forum in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government area of Kwara on Sunday.

He noted that the nation’s socio-economic and security challenges were surmountable through stakeholders’ collective responsibility.

According to him, nothing under the sun can be accomplished without God’s assistance and permission.

“Therefore, fervent prayers, spiritual stability, magnanimous acts and love are what are needed in this lent period.

“This is the path toward ensuring growths, financial stability, peaceful co-existence among individuals and the larger society.

“In this period of economic depletion, political transition, we must seek the face of God especially for our state and the country in general.

“We desire God to grant unto our political office holders, the knowledge, understanding and wisdom for good governance.

“Prayer for this great nation called Nigeria is our collective responsibility, especially in this Holy season,” Olawuyi said.

He urged religious leaders in the country to be at the fore front of promoting the present administration’s campaign against hate speeches and corruption through their preaching.

The politician also called on parents to be alive to their responsibility of promoting decent and good moral upbringing among their children.

He charged the political class to close ranks and embrace tolerance, so as to command the confidence of the electorate at all times.

“A horse is always prepared for the day of battle while victory belongs to God.

“In all fields in life, challenges are inevitable while antagonists are always awake.

“Definitely, our children are the leaders of tomorrow, we should do our possible best as religious leaders and parents to actualise their dreams and aspirations, he said.

NAN