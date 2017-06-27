Let’s Sustain The Lessons of Ramadan – Gov Ahmed

Posted on Jun 25 2017
The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed has congratulated Muslims for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and urged them to imbibe the lessons therein.

According to Governor Ahmed, in a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, “such lessons as endurance, tolerance, abstinance from vices and harmonious relationship with one another learnt during the month of Ramadan are important ingredients for growth and development which should endure after fasting.”

Governor Ahmed advised Nigerians not to depart from the path of steadfastness to God but continue to do the right things that will launch the nation to the path of greatness, sustainable growth and development and national cohession.

“As a nation, we should promote love, peace and unity with oneness of purpose as well as pray for our leaders’ sound health, divine guidance and direction,” he added.

Dr Ahmed prayed for a hitch free Eld-el-fitri celebration and a stronger and united Nigeria.

