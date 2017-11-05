Leventis Foundation (Nigeria) Agricultural School Offer Free Training Program

THE Leventis Foundation (Nigeria) is a charitable company of the A.G Leventis Group dedicated to the training of farmers in modern and sustainable agricultural practices and rational use of natural resources.

The Foundation has been running agricultural training for youths and farmers since 1987 and currently has six schools in the different agro-ecological zones of Nigeria.

The schools located in the FCT, Osun, Kaduna, Kano and Gombe states are co-financed by Leventis Foundation and the respective State Governments.

All the Schools offer training to young people (male and female) desirous of making a good career in farming. The comprehensive one-year training exposes the participants to several areas of agriculture and other farm businesses.

Applications are invited for:

Title: Training Programme in Modern and Sustainable Agriculture

Summary

The objective of the training, which is “Free of all Cost”, is to create in Nigeria, generations of committed young practical farmers who will act as catalysts for agricultural revolution in their communities.

Admission is open to both male and female candidates. Tuition and boarding (including feeding) is provided free of charge for successful candidates throughout the duration of the course.

Admission Requirements

Applicants should fulfill the following conditions among others:

Be physically fit

Ability to read and write in English (evidence of minimum of Junior Secondary School may be required)

Aged between 18 and 40 years

Pass both written and oral test prior to final selection Should demonstrate perceivable interest in agriculture Proof of a farming background is an advantage

Application Closing Date

24th November, 2017.

Screening/Examination Date

25th November, 2017.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their Application in their own hand writing including concrete information in respect of each of the above requirements together with a letter signed by the Chairman or Secretary of the candidate�s Local Government of Origin, or an attestation letter from a Justice of Peace (JP), two (2) recent passport size photographs, three (3) references and photocopies of academic qualification(s) or relevant documents.

All application should be forwarded to any of the addresses below,

preferably, to the school of choice:

Leventis Foundation/Osun Stare,

Agricultural Training School,

Imo, P.M.B. 5074, Ilesa,

Osun State.

Leventis Foundation/Kaduna State,

Agricultural Training School,

Dogon Dawa, Birini Gwari L.G.

P.M.B 1047,

Zaria,

Kaduna State

Leventis Foundation/Kano State,

Agricultural Training School

Panda, Albasu Local Government

P.M.B. 3555,

Kano State.

Leventis Foundation/Gombe State,

Agricultural Training School,

Tumu, Akko Local Government,

Gombe State.

Leventis Foundation/FCT,

Agricultural Training School,

Yaba, Abaji Area Council,

P.M.B. 001,

Abuja.

The General Manager (Technical and Training)

Leventis Foundation (Nigeria) Ltd/Gte

2, Leventis Close, Central Business District

P.O. Box, 20351.

Garki, Abuja,

FCT.

In addition to the regular one-year training, all Leventis Foundation (Nigeria) schools offer a variety of vocational targeted short courses in several aspects of farming e.g. Poultry production, Vegetable Production. Bee-keeping, Honey Production, Fish Farming, Mushroom Production etc. For further enquiries, please contact: Mrs Janet Egbe-Owoicho, Leventis Foundation (Nigeria) Ltd/Gte, Email: leventisfoundation@gmail.comTel: 07085524233; For more info, visit:www.leventisfoundation.org.ng