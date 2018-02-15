LG Chair Commends KWSG For Proposed Aid to LG Councils

THE Chairman of Ifelodun Local Government area of Kwara State, Alhaji Fatai Garba Labaka has commended the State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed for his commitment to come to the aid of local government councils in offsetting the outstanding salaries of the staff of the councils.

According to him , the determination of the governor in promising to defray the outstanding salaries of the local government would go along way to further improve governance at the local government levels and also boost the moral of the local government workers.

He expressed these views during an interview with a popular online tabloid in Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital, Ilorin.info.

Alhaji Garba Labaka who described the governor as a chief executive who has a listening ear and the love and welfare of the citizenry at heart , urged staff of the local government to continue to be hard working and work towards embarking of programmes that would generate more income and internally generated revenue for the council.

He described local government as the third tier of government and promised that under his leadership, he would do everything possible to improve their living standard and their working environment .

According to him, this practice of migrating from the rural areas to the urban cities would reduce drastically if the grassroots are well developed which is on of the cardinal programmes of the Fatah Ahmed’s administration and which he too is frontally pursuing.

In a related interview , a cross section of some local government staff who spoke on the development , described it as a cheering news and pledged their unflinching support to the present administration .

It would be recalled that recently at the monthly meeting of the stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Ilorin, the State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed announced that the state government is collaborating with the local government councils to source four billion Naira to offset outstanding local government salaries before the end of March , this year.