LG Chief Calls For Stakeholders’ Support to Transform Council

THE Chairman, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, Mr Muyiwa Oladipo, has called for the support of stakeholders to transform the council area in 2018.

Oladipo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Omu-Aran that the council’s development plans were achievable in 2018 through collective responsibility.

“Definitely, we cannot do it alone unless with the support of every stakeholder, be it politicians, community leaders, security agents and the likes.

‘‘With our collective responsibility, our plans in terms of education, welfare, youth and women empowerment and infrastructural development will be achievable.

“Our target is to surpass the achievements of the past administrations in the council, while aligning with the state government’s policy thrust of good governance through community integration.

“It is high time every one strives to live above board by contributing our quotas for the overall benefit of our people and the council at large,” he said.

Oladipo, while applauding the installation of Chief Kola Fabiyi as the new Asanlu-Aran, described the development as “deserving and highly commendable’’.

He said that the installation, which was devoid of rancour, violence and acrimony, was “a good testimony that the community can function without undue external influence.

“With this singular act, I am optimistic that we have the wisdom, knowledge and the wherewithal to move our community forward.

“Omu-Aran has grown immensely in terms of its cultural, political, education, infrastructure and human capital development.

“The peaceful installation is enough testimony of our resolve to be our brothers’ keepers and as one indivisible entity,” he said.

The council chief urged people of the community to remain committed in their prayers for a peaceful succession to the vacant stool of Olomu of Omu-Aran and other vacant chieftaincies.

He also called for unity and peaceful co-existence among the people, irrespective of their ethnics, cultural, religion and political affiliations.

Oladipo advised the Olomu-in-Council and the leadership of Omu-Aran Descendants Union to live above board in the discharge of their responsibilities to people of the community.

According to him, these two aforementioned institutions are no doubt formidable with people of proven integrity, honesty, wisdom and humility.

“They are surely up to the challenges and tasks ahead,” he added.

Oladipo, who also pledged the support of his administration at all times, said that nothing was too much in the efforts to transform the council.

NAN reports that Chief Fabiyi of Oke-Ajaa compound in Omu-Aran was installed as the new Asanlu-Aran of Omu-Aran after the death of Chief Raheem Idowu.

Born in August, 1953, Fabiyi graduated with a Bachelor of Art in Educational Administration and Planning from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He also attended St. Paul’s Anglican Primary School, Omu-Aran and Government Technical Training School, Ilorin from 1960 to 1973.

He enlisted into the Nigerian Army, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Corps in 1973 and left the Army in 1978 after a meritorious service to work with Tate and Lyle Ltd. from 1978 to 1981.

He joined the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission in 1986 and worked in various schools and capacities before retiring as a Deputy Director in August, 2013.

He is married to Olufunmilayo Fabiyi, a retired Chief Nursing Officer with the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin.

NAN