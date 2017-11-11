LG poll: Politicians Allegedly Recruit OPC, Niger Delta Militants as Adhoc Staff

THE Kwara state Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC) has said that leadership and chairmanship candidates of political parties in the forthcoming local government elections in the state will sign undertaking on violence free election.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, no fewer than 11 political parties will participate in the November 18 local government election.

Speaking with leadership of the state chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Joint Campus Committee, who were on a courtesy visit to the commission’s headquarters,

Ilorin on Thursday, the KWASIEC chairman, Alhaji Uthman Ajidagba, alleged that some politicians had invited members of the Odu’a Peoples Congress (OPC) and Niger Delta militants to obtain the commission’s forms for ad-hoc staff recruitment for the election.

He stated that the multiple innovations adopted by the electoral body in the process of conducting the exercise discovered clandestine plans by some politicians to hamper smooth conduct of the election.

The KWASIEC boss, however, said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawan Ado, would witness the signing of the undertaking as a way of extracting the commitment of political parties and candidates to violent-free election.

Ajidagba dismissed the allegation that he was acting the script of the government on the steps taken so far on the conduct of the election, declaring that the commission under his chairmanship had not violated any electoral law.

He specifically described as tissue of lies the allegation that KWASIEC deliberately excluded some candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election due to late payment prescribed election fees and submission of nomination forms

He noted that members of the party were out to mislead the public on the activities of the commission through their utterances but vowed that he would neither be intimidated nor bothered on their antics.

Ajidagba restated the commitment of KWASIEC to make the forthcoming local government election in the state free, fair and credible, adding that the electoral body would provide a level playing ground for all political parties and candidates in the election.

Ajidagba added that the commission had remained open and transparent in the process of the election by making available electoral guidelines to all parties involved.