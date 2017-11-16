LG Polls: Kwara Govt Assures Residents of Safety and Security

THE Kwara State Government has reassured residents of the State of their safety before, during and after Saturday’s local government elections in the State.

The State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed gave the assurance while presiding over the Kwara State Security Committee Meeting on Thursday at the Government House, Ilorin.

Governor Ahmed said, having received reports from the security agencies of their readiness to provide security before, during and after the elections, he is confident that the elections will be held in a peaceful and orderly atmosphere, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Dr. Muyideen Akorede.

Alhaji Ahmed, therefore, urged all eligible residents of the State to come out en masse on Saturday to exercise their civic responsibility without fear of violence or molestation.

The governor equally encouraged voters to be orderly and calm while casting their votes.

The Security Committee meeting was attended by the State Deputy Governor, Elder Peter Kishira, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, the Attorney General, Barrister Kamaldeen Ajibade(SAN), Special Adviser on Security, Alhaji Amusa Bello and heads of all security agencies in the State including the Nigerian Army, Police, Department of State Security, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Immigration Service and the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).