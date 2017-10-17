Librarian Urges Govt. to Resuscitate e-library in Kwara

MR Yisa Eleshinnla, a Librarian in the Kwara State Library, has urged the State Government to restore the electronic library (e-library) in the library.

Eleshinnla told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Tuesday that the state e-library had been down for the past seven years and pleaded for its resuscitation.

According to him, e-library is needed to enhance students’ performance in their academic fields of study, especially at this present computer age.

“Government has included the innovation project of the library in the state budget.But, we have written a lot of memos to the government on this e-library project, but there has not been any positive response, “Yisa said.

He attributed the non-functioning of the e-library to mismanagement of facilities and equipment.

“E-library has to do with laptops, Internet and stable electricity, but they are all not working.

“E-library is a convenient and affordable online resource that gives easy access to a wide range of quality books,” he said.

Yisa advised the government to try as much as possible to execute the establishment of the state e-library as planned in the 2018 budget and ensure its proper funding, monitoring and employ qualified personnel manage it.

NAN