Light up Kwara Entry Wins World Bank Prize

A photo of the Kwara State Government’s Light up Kwara project has won the 2017 prize of the 2017 World Bank Global Platform for Sustainable Cities Photo contest.

The picture submitted by a Kwara based Reporter/Photo Journalist, Eyitayo Oyelowo, was selected out of more than 90 entries from over 40 countries around the world.

The World Bank announced the winners on its website on Tuesday.

According to the World Bank, “what the photographers tried to communicate was a need: both the urgent need for infrastructure that leads to more resilient, sustainable cities, or a need to aspire to greener ideals of building sustainable communities for all.”

In her reaction to the announcement, Eyitayo Oyelowo expressed her excitement on winning the prize and appreciated the World Bank for finding her image worthy of the prize.

She also disclosed that this is the second time the picture of the Kwara State Government’s Light up Kwara project will earn international recognition.

Ms. Eyitayo recalled that earlier in October, her picture of the project won the 4th place in the United Nations Human and Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat) #WeAreClimateChange photo competition culminating to the 2017 United Nations Climate Change Summit, COP23 in November.

According to her, as the threat of climate change becomes increasingly evident, reducing our carbon footprint becomes more imperative by the day and renewable energy is seen as a necessary step towards sustainable energy development, reduction in the use of fossil fuels and mitigation of climate change.

She, therefore, commended the Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed-led administration for initiating the solar-powered streetlight project, adding that the project would bring about a clean energy revolution in the state.