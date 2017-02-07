LMC Postpones ABS FC, MFM Match Day 7 Encounter

THE League Management Company (LMC) has postponed its mid-week Match Day 7 fixture involving Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC of Ilorin and MFM FC to Thursday.

The league organisers announced the postponement in a letter addressed to the Chairmen of the two clubs on Monday.

The letter, titled “Change of Match Date (ABS FC vs MFM FC) was signed by the Chief Operating Officer of the LMC, Salihu Abubakar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MFM had announced its arrival in Ilorin on their twitter account earlier in the day in anticipation of the game.

NAN recalls that ABS conceded a late goal against Kano Pillars on Sunday in Kano to lose 0-1 in a Match Day 6 encounter.

Also, MFM recorded a 1-0 away win against Sunshine Stars FC of Akure also on Sunday.

