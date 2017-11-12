Lobi Stars, Kwara Utd Clash in 5th Gold Cup Opener

THE North Central derby clash involving defending champions Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi and with newly promoted Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL side Kwara United of Ilorin will serve as opener of the 5th edition of Gold Cup Preseason Soccer Tournament slated for Wednesday 15th of November, 2017 at the Main Bowl of Kwara State Stadium, Ilorin.

According to the fixtures released by the organizers of the 10-day football fiesta, the MatchDay 1 will see Nigeria National League, NNL side Remo Stars playing former champions of the tourney, Kano Pillars at the KFA pitch A, last year’s finalist and Nigeria’s representative in the next CAF Champions League, MFM FC of Lagos will play AITEO Cup finalist Niger Tornadoes of Minna at KFA Pitch B, all fixed for 4pm kickoff time.

Rivers United, ABS FC, Katsina United and Kwara United will be making their debut appearance at the leading preseason soccer tournament in Nigeria which has assisted clubs to be in top shape ahead of new football seasons.

