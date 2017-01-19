Local Content Industry Patronage Bill Passes Second Reading in NASS

THE bill, sponsored by Rep. Buba Jibril (Kogi-APC) seeks to make it mandatory for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to give priority to local manufacturers and indigenous companies in the procurement of goods, works and services.

It also seeks to prohibit the exclusion of locally produced goods in the procurement process in the country.

In the lead motion on the bill, Jibril expressed concern that the current procurement process did not favour locally-manufactured materials, saying that such situation killed the morale of local manufacturers.

According to him, it affects negatively the growth and development of local manufacturing industry in the country.

“This bill proposes to reverse the ugly trend to create a favourable atmosphere for the growth of our local industries and make the procurement process more transparent through diversified competition between indigenous and foreign actors.

“The legislative proposal will also create a sense of corporate responsibility by the MDAs towards local manufacturers engaged in public procurement in Nigeria,’’ Jibril said.

He also said that the bill would enhance the probity and integrity of the procurement process through effective legal regime that created favourable atmosphere for participation of local companies.

Contributing to the debate, Rep. Samuel Onuigbo (Abia-PDP) said that the bill would promote local manufacturing as well as facilitate job creation in the country.

According to Onuigbo, if we protect our own, we will benefit in many ways, including creation of employment, increase in GDP and we will see our economy grow fast.

Rep. Abubakar Chika (Niger-APC) faulted the dependence of foreign products and services.

Chika called for attitudinal change among Nigerians in the quest to promote locally made goods in the country.

“We need to change our attitude; we need to seek for services locally instead of training our children abroad and seeking medical services abroad.

“Most of the fabrics we wear are not locally made and we are talking about promoting local tailors,’’ Chika said.

Also, Rep. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (Abia-PDP) said that the bill would engender industrial revolution in the country.

According to her, it discourages migration and empower the youth in terms of skill acquisition.

In his contribution, Rep. Chris Azubogu (Anambra-PDP) said “the bill will reduce our quest for foreign exchange on things that we do not need.’’

Ruling on the matter, the Deputy Speaker, Yussuff Lasun, who presided over the plenary, referred the bill to the Committee on Procurement.

(NAN)