Man Caught With human Skulls in Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command, yesterday paraded a suspected ritualist with seven human heads concealed in a bag.

The 25 years old confessed to have exhumed the heads at Muslim cemetery, Igbo Owu, in Ifelodun Local Government Area for ritual purposes, in company with his now escaped partner.

The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State command, Lawan Ado, said, “Upon credible intelligence gathering by the command’s eagle eyed operatives, along Ajase-Ipo road, on November 21 at about 5 am one Olayinka and Tunde a. k. a Bante now at large, were seen with a bag, While Olayinka was arrested Tunde took to his heels.”

Ado said after a search of the bag, seven human heads were found there, noting that effort was in top gear to arrest the other suspects now at large.

Confessing to the crime, the suspect said he was an herbalist and intended to use the heads for money making rituals.

He added his partner, one Bante, took him to the cemetery.

The Police boss, however stated that the suspects would soon be charged to court.