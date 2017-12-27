Man Cheats Death After Being Hit by Dangote Truck Driver

AN unknown man has been reportedly taken to the General Hospital, Ilorin, for medical treatment after allegedly been ran over by a driver of one of the Dangote PLC trucks at AMTI in idofian, Kwara state.

According to the report culled from the National Helm, the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC officials who brought him to the hospital yesterday, said the man could not be identified, or any of his relatives, as he was without any identity to help locate his relatives.

The report concluded that FRSC officials are now asking members of the public with useful information to help locate his relatives to notify them.