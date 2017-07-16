“Many Nigerian Women Don’t Use Contraceptives”- UNILORIN Don

Posted on Jul 15 2017 - 3:15pm by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
107
Tagged as
Related
N-power, Map of Nigeria, Nigeria Flag, flag of Nigeria, Fereral republic of Nigeria flag, colour of Nigeria flag is Green and white

N-Power Beneficiaries Demand 300 Hectares For Farming in Kwara

ABS, ABS FC, Akwa United, Akwa United Football Club, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News, Ilorin, Kwara, Kwara State, ABS, ABS FC, Kwara United FC Kwara United Football Club, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, ABS, Afonja Warriors

ABS FC, Rivers United in Battle of Survival on Sunday

Kwara State Government, Kwara State Government Logo, Kwara State, ilorin, kwsg, governor Ahmed, latest news in ilorin, latest news in kwara, schools' resumption, ebola outbreak, education in kwara, september 22, date of resumption, government of kwara state, logo of kwsg, Kwara State Government Logo

KWSG Earmarks N69M to Reduce Prevalence of HIV/AIDS

National School Sport Festival, NSSF, Athletics, North Central Athletics, Sport writers Association games, Kwara state media sports, Kwara state media games 2014, SWAN, journalist games, kwara journalist games , Kwara under 13, Kwara U-13

Golf: Odegha Wins Kwara @ 50 Championship

Kwara Falcons, DSTV Basketball League, Latest Kwara News, Kwara News, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Ilorin, Ilorin News, Kwara Falcons Basketball Team

Kwara Falcons Back to Winning Ways in Premier B’Ball League

Prof. Abiodun Aboyeji of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of College of Health Science, University of Ilorin, on Saturday, said the use of contraceptives in Nigeria was low.

He made this known in his paper presentation during a seminar in Ilorin entitled “Pregnancy: The Burden of Womanhood.”

The gynaecologist said even though Nigerian women knew about contraceptives, most of those in reproductive age group would not want to use them.

Contraceptive or birth control is a device or drug designed to prevent process of pregnancy after unprotected sex.

There are different kinds of birth control that act at different points in the process, from ovulation, through fertilisation, to implantation, even though each method has its own side effects and risks.

Aboyeji noted that a survey conducted in Ilorin found the fear of side effects as commonest reason for nonuse of contraceptives among women.

He said “other reasons include contraception being unnecessary, religious beliefs and husbands or fiance being against its use.’’

He also said that even though most female adolescents in Ilorin had high knowledge of HIV/AIDS and knew that condom use could prevent it, only few of them use it.

He noted that the commonest source of knowledge of HIV/AIDS was through friends, while other people had the belief that the condition could be transmitted through use of the same bath towel.

The expert urged government at all levels to formulate policy of free and compulsory education for the society.

He said an informed society would be able to use such information appropriately, especially in area of health.

Source

Leave A Response