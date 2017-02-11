Market Women in Ilorin Complain of Low Patronage

MARKET women in Ilorin have expressed concern over low patronage by customers and called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps to address the economic recession.

A cross section of the women made the call on Thursday in Ilorin in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Alhaja Balikis Jamiu, who sells food stuff at Ipata market, said the number of customers patronizing her shop had reduced in recent times.

“Before the recession, my shop is always filled to capacity as customers troop in to buy food stuffs, but now the shop is empty as no one comes again,” she said.

Mrs Funmilayo Idowu, who sells provision, said the few customers who come to the market complain of lack of money and always price her provisions bellow the cost price.

“The few customers who visit my shop only come to argue over the price and leave without buying anything.

“They always complain of scarcity of money and mention price that will provoke you,” she said.

In her submission, Mama Iyabo Alaso, who deals on clothing materials at the popular Oja-Oba market, wanted to know if ceremonies and social activities were still being held in Ilorin since buyers were no longer coming to buy clothing materials.

“I doubt if there are weddings, burial and naming ceremonies as well as celebration of birthdays in this town.

“The flow of customers to my shop to buy demand yards of cloth have reduced,’’ she said.

Mrs Ganiyat Mohammed, who sells jewellery in the market, told NAN that at times she might not attend to a single customer for a whole day as every customer complain of lack of money.

“Even the few ones that come around will ask for credit and pledge to pay another day.

“I have no option than sell to them because no body is ready for cash and carry business.

“The situation is serious and should be urgently addressed by the government as many people are dying of hunger,” she said.

Mohammed urged the government to address the economic recession for the benefit of the poor masses.

